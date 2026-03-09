Resident Evil Requiem has already been beaten over 8.7 million times

HQ

To say that Resident Evil Requiem has been a success is perhaps an understatement, as Capcom's latest horror game managed to move as many as five million units in its first week, all while scoring immensely high in the eyes of fans and critics alike.

With so many players checking out the game, a bunch of data has now been made available on the Resident Evil Net website, which shines a spotlight on the total playtime, average first game completion time, number of completions, and more.

To begin with, Requiem has been played a grand total of 17,369,405 times, with 8,725,318 completions to date. Typically, it takes a player 16 hours and 48 minutes to beat the game, with a grand total play time already topping 11,151 years, with only 10 days required to surpass 10,000 years of playtime...

Beyond this, the platform shows even more data, including the amount of kills that players have totalled, with 3.7 billion already and the population equivalent of the United States reached in as little as three days. This amount of violence came at a cost, as 156 million deaths have been notched too.

It's worth heading to the website to see the huge amount of data on offer, including how your stats match up if you log in and connect your Capcom ID account, but to sound off you might be interested to hear which weapon players tend to use the most as Leon S. Kennedy? Just edging out some of the more powerful tools made available later in the story and in additional playthroughs, the Alligator Snapper pistol stands firm with 2.86 billion usages to its name.

How do your stats match up to players around the world?