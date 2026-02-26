Resident Evil Requiem Guide: Where to spend Antique Coins and what they unlock

HQ

It's the big day, Resident Evil Requiem has now launched and is available in some regions around the world. If you have started to work your way through Capcom's latest survival horror epic, which we have been immensely impressed by, you might be looking for a few pointers here and there.

To this end, we've cooked up a helpful guide to aid you through a portion of Grace's time in the Clinic level, taking you through the necessary steps to unlock the closed Unicorn Room and find the place to spend those handy Antique Coins you have likely been coming across.

You'll first come across this door after entering the East Wing of the Clinic. As you pass through the double-doors that were locked with the staff pass, you can immediately turn left and follow a corridor down into a kitchen area where a particularly nasty chef is hacking away at gruesome piles of meat. Before reaching the kitchen however is a locked door, a door that has space for a special item with something to do with a Unicorn. So what do you do next?

This is an ad:

There's actually not much else you can do as of the moment except follow the linear path of the level up to the Director's Office on the second floor. This will mean sneakily avoiding the chef, passing through darkened corridors inhabited by zombies, and eventually moving up to the second floor and finding a balcony where a screeching female zombie wanders up and down near a grand piano. As you enter this room, take an immediate left and work your way down the next corridor (past the locked cabinet that can later be opened by Leon S. Kennedy alone) until you come across the Director's Office noticeable as the first door on your right.

Here is where things actually become rather straightforward as the required item to unlock the Unicorn Room is simply on your left as you enter the Director's Office. On a set of drawers you will find a locked box that when opened by inspecting it and clicking a hidden panel on its rear, will unfold and present a special red gem that you can add to your inventory.

From here, work your way back down to the Unicorn Room (you can do this by turning immediately right upon exiting the Director's Office and opening a new route around the East Wing), being careful to avoid the chef who now roams around the very corridor outside of your destination. Once you find a moment to creep past, you can slot the gem into the hole in the door and voila, a new room is available to explore.

When you enter the Unicorn Room, you will notice immediately that there are four cabinets on the left-hand-side of the room. These cabinets have numbers on them (3, 4, 4, 6) and these apply to the amount of Antique Coins you will need to spend to open each door and reap the benefits of the item within. For those wondering about what each cabinet holds, see the relevant information below.

This is an ad:

Cabinet 1 - Hip Pouch (3x Antique Coins)



Adds two extra inventory spaces to Grace's inventory



Cabinet 2 - Stabilizer (4x Antique Coins)



A permanent firepower and stability increase to Grace's use of firearms, also one of a grand total of four Stabilizers you can use on Grace.



Cabinet 3 - Steroids (4x Antique Coins)



A permanent increase to Grace's maximum health, also one of a grand total of four Steroids you can use on Grace.



Cabinet 4 - Override Manual (6x Antique Coins)



A permanent increase to the storage capacity of the Blood Collector, an increase from 100 to 150.



While all of these items are useful and worth grabbing (and easy to secure as there is an abundance of Antique Coins, more than you can spend, if you keep an eye out for them), in our experience, you'd be best suited to pick up the Hip Pouch first, then likely the Override Manual as all of Grace's crafting is tied to the Blood Collector, before then snagging either the Steroids or Stabilizer, depending on which suits your style of play better.