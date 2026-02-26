Resident Evil Requiem Guide: How to unlock Infinite Ammo, Insanity difficulty, RPG, and more

HQ

For those of you who intend to simply power through the Resident Evil Requiem storyline once and then move on from Capcom's latest horror title for good, this guide will likely not concern you a whole bunch. The reason being is that much of what we're talking about here requires not just a singular completion of the game but likely multiple completions. That being said, if you have what it takes you can earn a ton of goodies that make each additional completion easier and easier.

Essentially, like in other chapters of the horror series, in Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom returns to the Challenge Points and Special Content system, where effectively you can earn a ton of additional items and upgrades by completing challenges. Much of these are tied to cosmetic bonuses, be that concept art or costumes for Leon S. Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft, but there are key gameplay-altering elements as well, which is what we're going to focus on here.

There are ways through completing challenges and spending the respective Challenge Points (CP) that you can add the RPG-7 to Leon's arsenal, get infinite ammo for both Leon and Grace, acquire an unbreakable knife for Grace to fight off enemies, and even open up access to the far harder Insanity difficulty level too. With all of this being said, we've picked out the most important and game-changing upgrades worth getting below.

How do you unlock Insanity difficulty?

This is actually rather simple as you will unlock Insanity by simply completing the main story on Standard difficulty (either Modern or Classic will do). That's it.

How do you earn Challenge Points?

Before we get to what you can buy with CP, it's worth mentioning that you will need to earn the currency first. You do this by effectively completing Trophies/Achievements, with many tied to story progression but many others to do with certain gameplay tasks, such as killing three enemies with one shot of the Requiem revolver or making a zombie fight another zombie in the hospital wards.

Many of these challenges are rather straightforward and grant limited amounts of CP, but if you want to snag the gameplay-defining bonuses, you will need to complete the really demanding challenges, with the following challenges offering the most CP by a long-margin.

Remarkable Agent - Complete the main story on Insanity difficulty - 40000 CP



Speed Demon - Complete the main story within four hours - 20000 CP



Bloodlust - Collect 5000 units worth of blood with the Blood Collector - 10000 CP



Never Touch the Stuff - Complete the main story without using herbs or med injectors - 35000 CP



Minimalist - Complete the main story without Grace using the Blood Collector - 35000 CP



Plus one final challenge that we'll omit to prevent any chance of spoilers but which does reward a further 20000 CP



What can you buy with Challenge Points?

The full slate of gameplay-affecting items can be found below. For a comprehensive list of the concept art and such, we'd suggest visiting the Special Content page in-game after completing the story.



Freya's Needle machine pistol for Grace - 4000 CP



Kotetsu unbreakable knife for Grace - 5000 CP



Matilda machine pistol for Leon - 500 CP



Ghost Grudge revolver for Leon - 1000 CP



Redemption pistol for Leon - 3500 CP



Clatter Carbine for Leon - 6000 CP



Mortal Edge hatchet for Leon - 3000 CP



RPG-7 launcher for Leon - 15000 CP



Matsuoka Master Manual for Grace to upgrade Blood Collector capacity by a further 50 - 1000 CP



Tactical Tracker (Modded) for Leon that improves credits per kill - 3000 CP



Rugged Rookie Charm for Grace to increase firepower - 6500 CP



Infinite Ammo for guns - 50000 CP



Infinite durability for hatchets - 20000 CP



Infinite RPG-7 ammo for Leon - 35000 CP



Mr. Raccoon Roundup Map for Rhodes Hill - 200 CP (can be found in-game in tunnels under Clinic level)



Mr. Raccoon Roundup Map for Raccoon City - 300 CP



FBI Attire costume for Grace - 500 CP



R.P.D. Uniform for Leon - 500 CP



There are a handful of other things to snag that can improve gameplay, but these can only be unlocked by completing specific challenges and not simply spending CP. For these three challenges, see below:



Infinite Ribbon for Grace to save endlessly on Classic mode - Complete main story within four hours



Advanced Tuning to add an extra level of tuning per weapon - Destroy all 25 Mr. Raccoon statues in the game



Trusted Companion Charm for Leon to increase bullet penetration - Defeat 300 enemies



So with all of this being said, how do you intend to go about completing the challenges and unlocking Resident Evil Requiem's most powerful and gameplay-altering bonuses?