Resident Evil Requiem gets updated, fixes path tracing and kills some mutated bugs

Although Resident Evil Requiem launched on February 27 as a very polished, nicely-looking experience on all platforms (we for instance reviewed it on PS5 and on Switch 2), you never know what can happen when you deal with bioweapons and mutated viruses, and that's exactly why Capcom has now patched the game on every platform.

On Friday, the lead versions were updated to v1.100.000, while just today the Nintendo Switch 2 edition also received its own 1.1.1 patch.

While the PC patches tweaked graphical settings, both that and consoles squashed some bugs (including game-blocking situations) for a better experience overall.

2026.03.09 Update - Nintendo Switch 2



Issues which blocked player progress under specific conditions have been fixed. Multiple fixes to improve overall playability have also been implemented.



2026.03.06 Update - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam/Epic Games Store



Issues which blocked player progress under specific conditions have been fixed. Multiple fixes to improve overall playability have also been implemented.



Steam/Epic Games Store: Issues related to path tracing performance have been fixed. Visual issues caused as a result of upscaling function use have been fixed.



Epic Games Store: A bug that caused performance to drop when obtaining achievements has been fixed.



With this, is the "sling glitch" finally fixed? Some players (us included on both PS5 and Switch 2) encountered a very blatant, yet hilarious graphical glitch by which the weapons' strap would go extremely 'erect' physically, then keep changing shapes or "poses" whenever you switched weapons. We have now checked with v1.100 on Sony's console and can happily (or sadly?) report that it seems gone, but with Capcom's patch notes being so light on detail, we can't confirm this with 100% certainty just yet.

How has your experience with Requiem been so far? And did you witness Leon's sudden erection?