Resident Evil Requiem - FAQ Guide: Tips and tricks to survive the nightmare

HQ

You already know that we loved Resident Evil Requiem both in its PS5 version as well as on Nintendo Switch 2. And since we can't stop talking about it, we're bringing you a series of tips and answers to frequently asked questions that are sure to make your experience as Grace Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy more satisfying (within the limits of fear and tension, of course).

As you might expect, although we won't give away any major spoilers about the story, if you read this guide, we may spoil a few details and references for you, so read on at your own risk. We're going to focus these tips on the Rhodes Hill Clinic section, which is where most of the initial questions may arise and where the recommendations may be most useful to you, but there's a little bit of Raccoon City, RPD, and ARK too.

This is an ad:

How to activate motion controls

If you want to use motion aiming on consoles such as Nintendo Switch 2 or PS5, you have to go to options, camera and activate the motion controls feature (it's a bit hidden, don't look for it in the control options). If you're used to using this type of aiming, you'll find that everything becomes a little easier or more realistic.

As you can see, this is how we got the Bang for your Buck challenge by killing three infected with one shot with the Requiem, something much more complicated with the analogue stick:

HQ

This is an ad:

It's more useful to create injectors than bullets

When Grace obtains the blood collector, she unlocks the ability to create various items (she crafts them by combining infected blood with other items). Our advice is that it's always better to have a haemolytic injector handy (lethal even to medium-sized enemies if you catch them from behind) than to waste resources on a handful of bullets that may not do the job, but if there's no other choice and they all catch you from the front, it's always useful to have some extra ammunition...

Stabiliser over Steroids

Whether it's because we've learned how to craft them or because we've unlocked them thanks to Antique Coins, our advice is that the stabiliser (which increases Grace's firearm damage and improves her aim) is much more useful than steroids (which increase Grace's maximum health), at least at first.

The pantry key

In the Rhodes Hill clinic, we will see that there is a pantry that cannot be opened without a key... it turns out that we need to kill the terrifying chef in the kitchen to get the key. Our advice is to advance far enough to unlock the haemolytic injector and attack him from behind when he leaves the kitchen. That will kill him with one blow and you will get the pantry key.

How to kill the giant monster at the Rhodes Hill clinic

At a certain point, we will have to choose whether to avoid a huge and terrifying monster (called Chunk, by the way) that will chase us, or face it if we have enough resources to defeat it. But you should know that it is not necessary to kill Chunk. The first thing you need to do to avoid several unpleasant deaths and be able to advance in the game is to go down the stairs and make him follow you (yes, as you read: he can chase you down the stairs). This way, you can take a detour around the ground floor and go upstairs to get the Level I wristband.

Alternatively, those who manage to defeat him by wasting a good amount of lead (or, cheat: by injecting him with 3 haemolytic injectors) will get to complete a special challenge.

Later on, you'll encounter a second Chunk with Leon, the brother of the first, but by then you'll be armed to the teeth and won't want to be part of the menu...

"Subject: Thomas K. and Timothy Jackson. Symptoms: irregular eating patterns. Following surgery to remove the satiety centre of the brain, the subject experienced increased appetite and weight gain. He began to ingest everything within reach, including infusion pumps and pacemakers."

"I wasn't laughing precisely..."

"Your voice is so valuable"

If you're missing any Antique Coins to get one of the rewards from the Unicorn Room, it's good to know that the singers (the two sopranos: Eileen Zimmerson and Selena Corey) we find at the Rhodes Hill clinic will drop one coin each when defeated: Concert and tip!

Decorating your favourite weapons

In Resident Evil Requiem, we will find various charms that improve our abilities. In Grace's case, their effect is applied while the charm is in the inventory, and when playing as Leon, we need to equip them manually from the weapon upgrade menu. Although there are very few in the game, their effects are quite useful, especially in Grace's case, where they increase the power and durability of the knife, for example.

Beware of the dead who come back to life and double mutation

Similar to what happened in the Resident Evil remake, in Requiem there are some enemies that revive even after you have defeated them. Never trust a corpse. If you have the chance to blow their heads off, do so without hesitation (without a head, they cannot revive), and always have a haemolytic injector handy. The pool of blood? False clue.

In any case, you must differentiate between normal infected enemies that get back up and remain normal, and double mutated, which are much faster, tougher, and more aggressive enemies that will cost you a lot of bullets, like the handsome guys in the photo. Our advice? A couple of headshots to destabilise them and then, instead of pushing them, inject them with haemolytic to create a bloodshed.

"Double mutation: Analysis of the enlarged tumour that formed on the heads of these patients revealed a sudden change in red blood cell patterns, consistent with the pattern found in urine tests. This additional mutation is considered a side effect of the mutated strain of the T-virus."

How to expand Grace's inventory for the second time in the clinic

Or for the first time! Most likely, you got your first hip pouch by putting antique coins in its locker in the games room, but the second pouch, which also expands the inventory by two additional slots, can be found in the locked room next to the filing room, between the dining room and the toilets. Don't forget to explore it before leaving the clinic, once you have access with the level 1 bracelet.

How to expand Grace's inventory for the third time in (the basement of) the clinic

As we mentioned in the Antique Coins guide, there is a third hip pouch waiting for you in the Rhodes Hill area. Unlike the previous two, this time it's hard to miss, as it's right there in a room that you'll explore anyway, without any preconditions. Right in the room to the left of the processing pit, where you'll get the third electrical plug to restore power to the cells, where the waste disposal crusher's operating diagram is, you can pick it up directly from the table. You're almost feeling like Leon!

How to expand Grace's inventory for the fourth time, in ARK

The most tense part with Grace towards the end of the game is undoubtedly when, once you have cleared the way for Leon to leave the dump, you access the bioweapons repository 5 of Umbrella's ARK complex. Inside the containers in this room, you can find everything, including some unpleasant surprises. However, if you get rid of the Lickers β2 (we recommend haemolytic injectors and acid bottles) and the ARK zombies (those albinos, always better after the lickers so as not to attract their attention with noise), you can open the containers and examine them calmly. Your last hip pouch and inventory expansion for the entire Resident Evil Requiem is in one of them.

What are the severed hand of the girl and the hourglass in the VIP room for?

Towards the end of your stay at the Rhodes Hill clinic, you will have a final encounter (or will you?) with "The Girl", that light-sensitive Hyde-like creature who has been chasing and harassing you since you arrived with Grace. After the lift episode, her hand will be severed on the clinic floor, and once you leave Emily safe and sound in the storage room, you can go and pick it up and/or complete other pending tasks before finally leaving the place, now that you have the three quartz crystals (moon, sun and star) in your possession.

Well, picking up this severed hand, as well as the hourglass in the VIP room shortly afterwards (before entering the secret underground laboratory), are two completely optional actions. These two items, apart from taking up space in Grace's always limited inventory, are not necessary to advance the story (in case you thought that hand would open some fingerprint scanner for a big loot), but they are part of a convoluted Easter egg in the game. To avoid spoilers, that's all we can say, but for now you can leave them in the item box without any problems to free up slots.

The combination of the RPD police station briefcase and Wesker's charm

Although elsewhere we've compiled all the safe combinations in Resident Evil Requiem, you may be wondering what the three-digit password is to open the STARS office briefcase at the police station, right?

To get it, although the answer is quite simple and will remind you of a certain Bollywood film on Netflix, you have to follow a series of linked actions that have to do with Barry's to-do list, in what is one of the most difficult or rather obscure puzzles in Requiem, including several nods and Easter eggs. If you follow the correct order, it would be as follows:

First, you will find the to-do list on Barry's desk.

<li>Then you can enter Wesker's private office to find the list of books borrowed from the library in his drawer.

Next, and this is the key to everything, you can interact with a book upstairs in the library that was previously just a prop (see photo). You couldn't "read" about the "Medicinal benefits of herbs" until now.

Inside the book, you will find a photo of Rebecca Chambers, the protagonist of Resident Evil Zero. The description gives you the clue: "Rising Rookie Rebecca". Wesker thought no one would read that brick and hid another suggestive photo of Rebecca there. Another one? The first one was in his desk's drawer, in the original Resident Evil 2, and fans of that game will have recognised the Easter egg immediately.

With the clue, you can now find the combination: RRR. Return to the STARS office, unlock the briefcase, and you'll get the Power Shades sunglasses charm, a little gift for the Requiem pistol that increases the penetration power permanently and the impact of the last bullet specifically.

How to open Jojo's locker at the police station

Another tricky puzzle in Resident Evil Requiem is Jojo's locker, located in the same area (west wing of the RPD police station) as the briefcase mentioned above. If you pay attention, it's not that difficult in comparison, but you can get stuck nonetheless.

First, you'll see Jojo's locker in the west office, between the operations room and the main lobby of the police station. As it is locked, it will soon be marked on your map.

Now it's time to gather clues by scavenging the surrounding area so that both you and Leon can "figure out" and become aware of where the key is, in order to grab it (although unlike the medical herbs book, this object is interactive from the start).

Examine the photographs in the office (take a look at our photos) and take the old monitor (a CRT TV) and the United States flag as a reference.

If you loot the leather jacket, you will find the main clue, an enlarged version of the previous one.

Now you can deduce that the key is in a corner of the stand holding the television in the operations room. You didn't realise it, but you can climb on the table and the pallets to reach it.

Inside Jojo's locker, two peculiar items await you. First, a charm with the STARS emblem to hang on an automatic weapon and increase its firepower, although it also increases sway. Next, two tickets to the Raccoon City Zoo, in a cool reference to Resident Evil Outbreak: File #2.

[Under construction...] Last updated: 10 March 2026. Leave us your questions or tell us where you're stuck so we can include the answers in the guide!