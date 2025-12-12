Resident Evil Requiem confirms Leon S. Kennedy as the second protagonist and splits the gameplay between action and survival horror
Grace will have to experience horror in a more intense way, while Leon will go the way of the guns and shoulder camera.
We figured we'd meet him again tonight, and we did. Geoff Keighley proved those who saw Sony's slip-up on the PlayStation Store right and confirmed with a new trailer that Leon S. Kennedy is returning as the main character in Resident Evil Requiem.
Capcom presented a rather extensive trailer during The Game Awards in which we could see the two styles of gameplay that we will have at launch on February 27th, 2026. On one side, Grace Ashcroft will experience survival horror gameplay, while detective Leon S. Kennedy tries to solve her disappearance with gun in hand in a frantic action counterpart.
With no more surprises in sight, we can only look forward to Resident Evil Requiem's release in a couple of months for PC, Xbox Series, PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2.