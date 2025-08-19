Resident Evil Requiem: check out the new Gamescom gameplay

HQ

Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth main entry in Capcom's bestseller series, is launching on February 27, 2026, and on Gamescom Opening Night Live, a new look at the game was revealed. Don't expect much action or story plots, however, as this demo (basically a cutscene) is focused on Grace Ashcroft and her mother... who doesn't end too well.

From what we know, this will be a flashback, as the real game is set eight years later, when Ashcroft, now an FBI agent, is sent to investigate some mysterious death in a hotel... where that traumatic event seen in this cinematic happened. It all takes place 30 years after the destruction of Raccoon City.

People at Gamescom will be delighted to play the first hands on demo of the game, which takes place in first and third person. The game is still confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC (no Switch 2 news, at least for now) and fans will be super excited to see more about Capcom's latest banger. Check out the new Resident Evil Requiem gameplay below.