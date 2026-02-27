Resident Evil Requiem arrives to an immense bang on Steam, smashing series all-time player records

HQ

You better get ready for a rather imminent announcement from Capcom that Resident Evil Requiem has sold well over one million copies. The latest horror title in the storied series has debuted to an immense bang, raking in hundreds of thousands of players at one time on Steam alone.

According to the SteamDB, to mark the arrival overnight, Resident Evil Requiem peaked at 267,509 players on Valve's platform, which for reference is the most amount of players any Resident Evil game has peaked at on one occasion ever.

And this is only on Steam. We don't have data for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch 2, where there are no doubt tons of folk who have hopped into the acclaimed title that truly impressed us.

Naturally, it seems only reasonable to suggest that over a million units have been shipped already, with the exact figure potentially being much higher. Congrats, Capcom.