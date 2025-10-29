Resident Evil Requiem announces Deluxe Edition, Switch 2 Pro Controller and amiibo figure of Grace

HQ

Resident Evil Requiem is one of the most anticipated games for 2026, and one of the first multiplatform games to be released on Nintendo Switch 2 at the same time as the other platforms (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC). In fact, Capcom is betting big on Resident Evil Requiem for Switch 2, as they have announced an exclusive edition Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, to be released at the same time as the game on February 27, 2026.

What is even more surprising is that the game's protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, will also have its own amiibo figure in summer 2026. No images were shown, but it will be the first ever amiibo based on Resident Evil.

Capcom already released Street Fighter 6 amiibo figures last June, and there have been several Monster Hunter amiibo figures.

That's not the only Resident Evil Requiem news. Capcom also announced the Deluxe Edition, with a pack of costumes for Grace (including one based on Lady Dimitrescu, from Resident Evil Village), weapons skins, screen filters and so on. A Premium Edition will include a lenticular card.

Nintendo Switch 2 users will also have the chance of buying a Resident Evil Generation Pack, bundling Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil Requiem in physical edition (game-key cards), releasing all on February 27.

Want more? Capcom will unite with Epic Games and, for those who purchase the game on the Epic Games Store, they will receive a Grace Ashcroft skin for Fortnite.

Finally, Capcom confirmed that a Resident Evil Showcase with more information about the game will broadcast in early 2026. Are you excited for Resident Evil Requiem?