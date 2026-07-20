Resident Evil Requiem amiibo figures are coming to the Nintendo Store on 30 July

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Capcom has confirmed that the Leon S. Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft Amiibo figures, the protagonists of the recent Resident Evil Requiem, will go on sale on 30 July exclusively via the Nintendo Store. Each of these figures will grant access to an in-game weapon skin via the console's NFC connection.

It's worth noting that the final price for the figures has not yet been revealed, but they are estimated to cost between 20 and 25 euros, like all Amiibo released since the Nintendo Switch 2.

Capcom remains very pleased with the reception of Resident Evil Requiem and is already preparing for next year's launch of Resident Evil Veronica, a full remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, one of the classic instalments most favoured by fans. A story DLC for Requiem is also reportedly in the works; although not yet officially confirmed by Capcom, this story expansion would tie in with the next main instalment in the series, Resident Evil 10.