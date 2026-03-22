Resident Evil movie with original actors released on YouTube

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While game publishers are tightening their purse strings and becoming less willing to take risks, you can always count on fans to take matters into their own hands and deliver some fun entertainment. A prime example of this is Resurrection: A Biohazard Story, which has now been released.

It's a Resident Evil movie, but it offers something we think many of you will love. The ensemble features "the original Resident Evil 1 live-action cast," specifically:

• Charlie Kraslavsky as Chris

• Greg Smith as Barry

• Eric Pirius as Albert

• Linda as Rebecca

The only one missing is Inez Paulson, who played Jill Valentine. She distanced herself from Resident Evil early on, and it wasn't actually until two years ago that it was revealed who she even was.

The premise of the film is:

"Resurrection: A Biohazard Story is a live-action Resident Evil fan film directed by Andrew Saullo (The Keeper's Diary: A Biohazard Story) and written by Adi Attavane. Set in 2021, the story follows a new outbreak in Rosa Enferma, Mexico, where something deeply sinister is being orchestrated. As growing strife divides the old and new in the ever-raging battle against bioterror, familiar heroes are forced to intervene, confronting their excruciating pasts... and facing a nightmare that was never truly over."

Sounds exciting? Check out the full movie below.