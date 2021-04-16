Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness trailer reveals July release

You're watching Advertisements

Capcom and Netflix have given us enough teaser trailers to make it clear that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will bring Claire and Leon to The White House, but the first real trailer reveals much more.

We now know that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is set two years after Mr. Kennedy pushed Ashley of the jet ski to drown at the end of Resident Evil 4 (I might just have dreamt that nasty part). Leon and other federal agents have been sent to The White House to investigate how and why someone got improper access to secret Presidential files. Coincidentally enough, the lights go out and a horde of zombies suddenly attack while he's there. An easy task for a guy used to blowing the heads of a bunch of villagers, so everything is fine and dandy the next day. At least until Claire arrives. She's seen a mysterious drawing of a zombie outbreak while helping refugees in another country, and thinks it might be related to what just happened in Washington. The trailer sure makes it seem like that's a good hunch, which will lead to quite a few scares, ripped throats and shots to the head when Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness comes to Netflix in July.