Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness to reunite Resident Evil 2 actors

Netflix made sure to not have Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield speak when the company finally

confirmed its long-rumoured Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness animated series last year, so fans have been speculating about who's going to voice the two iconic characters. Now we know, and the answer is sure to please fans of 2019's Resident Evil 2.

Netflix hasn't just revealed a new poster for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, but also announced that Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello will reprise their roles as Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield respectively. We still have to make due with a vague 2021 release, however, so only time will tell when we'll actually get to hear them speak.

Now, who thinks we'll get to see the return of a certain president daughter as well?