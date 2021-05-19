Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is coming to Netflix on July 8

You're watching Advertisements

When Capcom and Netflix finally gave us the first real trailer from Resident Evil: Infinite last month they settled with just saying that the series would arrive on the streaming service some time in July. Today's trailer both reveals the exact time and what we can look forward to.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will premiere on Netflix on July 8, and the new trailer teases how much Claire and Leon's latest experiences with a certain virus have in common even before they enter the White House and that it won't be a picnic in Washington either...