Resident Evil director doubts he will ever return to the franchise again

A married couple, Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich, worked together for six Resident Evil movies in total, Anderson as a director and Jovovich as an actress. Now they are hard at work with Monster Hunter, which is supposed to premiere in the US on December 30, 2020. These dates seem to move around a lot, because at the end of September Gamereactor reported that the premiere would be on April 23, 2021, in the US.

Now Paul W.S. Anderson has told Comic Book, that he probably will never return to Resident Evil. The couple has done their job, and now it's time to move on.

"After making six movies, 1.2 billion dollars, you know, the most successful video game adaptation ever, I'm very...I think we did our job. We did great work. We closed it up really nicely, and now we've launched into something brand new, which is Monster Hunter, and I'm very excited to kind of put my energy into energies into that."

Resident Evil will still continue without Anderson and Jovovich. There is a new live action movie in development, and an anime movie coming to Netflix.