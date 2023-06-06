Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

logo hd live | Diablo IV
      Resident Evil: Death Island

      Resident Evil: Death Island trailer confirms July release

      Zombie-sharks, lickers, and more say welcome to the rock.

      HQ

      It's been four months since Sony Pictures and Capcom unveiled Resident Evil: Death Island and gave us a teaser trailer stating it was set to arrive sometime this summer. Now we know a lot more.

      The two companies have released the first full-length trailer for Resident Evil: Death Island to announce the movie will be released both physically and digitally on July 27. We're also treated to several scenes that explain why Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine end up at Alcatraz and show some of the nasty stuff that await them there.

      Am I the only one that thinks this seems like a cool premise for a game?

      HQ
      Resident Evil: Death Island

