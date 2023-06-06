Resident Evil: Death Island trailer confirms July release

HQ

It's been four months since Sony Pictures and Capcom unveiled Resident Evil: Death Island and gave us a teaser trailer stating it was set to arrive sometime this summer. Now we know a lot more.

The two companies have released the first full-length trailer for Resident Evil: Death Island to announce the movie will be released both physically and digitally on July 27. We're also treated to several scenes that explain why Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine end up at Alcatraz and show some of the nasty stuff that await them there.

Am I the only one that thinks this seems like a cool premise for a game?