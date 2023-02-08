Resident Evil: Death Island revealed

The Last of Us truly shows that adaptations of games can be amazing if handled by the right people these days, something we don't see too often. Still, some attempts have proven very successful, at least commercially. One of the biggest and best known examples of the latter is Resident Evil, and I'm not just talking about Milla Jovovich's movies (sorry, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City). Capcom has also given us a few animated films and will continue to do so.

Resident Evil: Death Island will be the franchise's fourth big CG-animated movie when it releases this summer, and the reveal trailer shows Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine going to San Francisco to investigate an outbreak on Alcatraz Island. Actually, they might not even reach the island before encountering something infected...