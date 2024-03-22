Resident Evil creator starts new studio

HQ

In February last year, we reported that Shinji Mikami (the creator of Resident Evil) had left Tango Gameworks, the studio he founded 14 years ago. Back then, he was likely not allowed to start a competing business right off the bat, but now, a year later, his new studio has been revealed.

It seems like he has started a developer called Kamuy Inc, something we know thanks to the Shadows of the Damned Hella Remastered website. Mikami is involved in the project and his profile reads:

"As director and producer of the Resident Evil and The Evil Within series and more, Mikami has created numerous blockbuster hit titles. 1996 saw the release of "Resident Evil", on which he acted as director. He greatly contributed to the popularization of the survival-horror genre, and has had a major impact on the video game industry ever since.

In 2010, Mikami founded Tango K.K. (renamed Tango Gameworks in October of the same year after becoming part of ZeniMax Media Inc.), after which he directed and released The Evil Within. He also acted as executive producer on Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hi-Fi Rush. After leaving Tango Gameworks, he established KAMUY Inc."

We look forward to hear more from Kamuy Inc., and would assume their first title will be a horror title considering Mikami's history with Resident Evil and The Evil Within.