Resident Evil Code: Veronica remake rumored to be a full-scale flagship project

The rumors keep swirling around the much-anticipated remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica - the legendary Dreamcast entry in the series. According to the usually reliable source Dusk Golem, the project is set to be far more ambitious and high-budget than many initially thought. Traditionally, Code: Veronica (alongside Resident Evil 0) has been regarded as something of a side entry, leading many fans to assume that any potential remake wouldn't match the grand scale of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4.

But according to Dusk Golem, that's not the case at all. Based on the insider's information, Capcom is treating Code: Veronica internally as a "big budget mainline game" — essentially a full-scale flagship project rather than a secondary remake. What's more, the same development team behind the acclaimed Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 remakes is reportedly handling this one as well. Now the only question is when Capcom will decide to confirm the rumors — and when fans will finally be able to return to Rockfort Island.

Are you looking forward to the Resident Evil Code: Veronica remake?