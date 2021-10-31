Cookies

Resident Evil board game on Kickstarter already fully funded

A bunch of the stretch goals have even been met.

Capcom and Steamforged Games has once again joined forces to deliver a board game based on Resident Evil, this time to celebrate the series 25th anniversary. It will be founded via Kickstarter, and reached it's target of £100,000 almost immediately. Currently, it has reached £640,000 already and is climbing fast.

The game is based on the original Resident Evil and takes place in Spencer Mansion, where one to four S.T.A.R.S. members (Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine is of course included) enters to survive some horror together. There's a Bravo pledge with game and all stretch goals, as well as an Alpha pledge which includes a lot of extras, mainly three expansions.

Head over to the link above to check it out and maybe chip in to get it. A lot of stretch goals have already been reached, so this one is going to be massive. There's also a short presentation video above.

