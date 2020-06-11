Resident Evil 8: Village lands in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Ethan is back and his life doesn't seem to have become any easier since we left him once the end credits rolled in Resident Evil 7. In fact, his life seems to have gotten significantly worse and this time it's the end of the line. Today, during the PlayStation 5 reveal stream (also titled 'The Future of Gaming Show'), we got to see plenty of fun and exciting announcements but one that had previously been talked about plenty was the possibility of a new game in the Resident Evil series and sure enough, we're hopping back into Capcom's world of beasts next year.

The trailer, which was shown during the event, shows stunning visuals, an oddly grand setting deep in the mountains and in grand mansions (are we experiencing evil residents again perhaps?) before fading into the word Village and displaying the official title - Resident Evil 8: Village. Apart from the fact that the game is, in fact, set to release next year, franchise veteran Chris is back with a vengeance (and he seems very upset with someone Ethan seems to care for).