Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7 total sales already surpassed 10 million

Biohazard only launched a few years ago.

This is an amazing number of sales, even for a main game from the highly popular RE series. Developer and publisher Capcom just revealed that the total sales of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, combining digital and physical shipments both, has surpassed 10 million units. In fact, the game had already reached 9.8 million copies sold last time we reportedabout this survival horror in August.

Still, for a game that has been on the market for 4 years, selling about 200,000 copies within these 2 months, is still quite impressive.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was initially released to PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2017 and followed by Switch in 2018.

You can check our reviews for RE7 and RE7 - Gold Edition, if you're interested in knowing more.

