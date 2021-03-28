Resident Evil 7 still sells over 1M units annually 4 years after launch

You're watching Advertisements

How do you know if a game is excellent? The most direct way to see is judging by the sales. Some games such as GTA5, Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have been out for a while but still often to be seen on the top of sales charts, for example. Now we can safely say that despite not being an instant hit as its predecessors, Resident Evil 7 is actually doing amazingly well when it comes to numbers of sold copies.

According to Capcom's EMEA and UK marketing director Antoine Molant in an interview with gamesindustry.biz, this horror title still managed to keep "shipping over one million units globally per year almost four years after its launch".

"We know quality sells and keeps selling for many, many years," said Molant. "By planning much more long-term across different markets we can look at factors such as platform sales promotions, Black Friday, etc... which become more and more important after the first 12 months."

This is very impressive indeed. As of December 2020, RE7 has sold 8.5 million copies worldwide.

The next game in line for RE franchise is Resident Evil: Village, which is expected to release on May 7. If it can perform as well as RE7 remains to be seen.

Do you own a copy of Resident Evil 7 as well?