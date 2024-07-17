Resident Evil 7 sells poorly on iPhone and iPad

HQ

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was released this month on the Appstore and it hasn't been a huge sales success. And sure, it's still too early to hang our heads, but we can say that it's not a good start for the game.

If you look at how much the game has earned on the App Store, which is $28,140 and considering that the game costs $19.99, barely 2,000 people have bought the game since 2 July if you exclude Apple's 30% share of the cake. It is also reported that several other major titles are struggling to find a wider audience on iOS products.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro are still capable of handling games like Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Assassins Creed Mirage but there seems to be a lack of interest from gamers. Why this is the case is open to speculation, perhaps gamers don't want to experience larger games on small screens or perhaps they think the games are far too expensive. We'll see if the numbers get higher when Resident Evil 2 Remake is released sometime this year.

Thanks, Mobilegamer.biz.