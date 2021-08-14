English
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7 closing in on 10 million sold games

Monster Hunter: World remains at the top of Capcom's chart.

Capcom has really made everything right lately, and games like Monster Hunter: World, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil 2 have performed extremely well. And it turns out they continue to do so as Capcom has now updated their million seller chart.

Monster Hunter: World is still Capcom's best selling game of all time with 17.3 million sold games since the release in 2018. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard seemingly got a boost from the release of Resident Evil Village and is Capcom's second most sold game at all time with 9.8 million copies (an increase with a whopping 800,000 since May), clearly putting a smile on both gamers and shareholders.

Village itself is not doing to bad either and has already reached 4.5 million copies sold with Resident Evil 2 (the remake) sitting at 8.6 million and Resident Evil 3 (also the remake) at 4.4 million.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

