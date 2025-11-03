Resident Evil 7: Biohazard continues to prove its lasting power

HQ

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard just keeps on truckin. And for eight years straight the game has managed to sell over a million copies. This according to Capcom's latest quarterly report which revealed that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for the eighth consecutive fiscal year has sold over a million copies.

This is of course some very impressive numbers which also proves how well the game still holds up and manages to engage players - new and old alike.

As most of you already know. The seventh game marked yet another major shift for the franchise. Not just tonally but also from a gameplay perspective - as in the case with Resident Evil 4. Which also managed to give the franchise a much needed boost of energy when it was released many years ago. Something that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard clearly has managed to replicate.

