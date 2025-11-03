Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard continues to prove its lasting power

Capcom's latest quarterly report reveals that the horror revival has sold over one million copies for the eighth consecutive fiscal year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard just keeps on truckin. And for eight years straight the game has managed to sell over a million copies. This according to Capcom's latest quarterly report which revealed that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for the eighth consecutive fiscal year has sold over a million copies.

This is of course some very impressive numbers which also proves how well the game still holds up and manages to engage players - new and old alike.

As most of you already know. The seventh game marked yet another major shift for the franchise. Not just tonally but also from a gameplay perspective - as in the case with Resident Evil 4. Which also managed to give the franchise a much needed boost of energy when it was released many years ago. Something that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard clearly has managed to replicate.

When did you last play Resident Evil 7. And do you still think it holds up?

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Related texts

2
Resident Evil 7: BiohazardScore

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"The shift to the first-person perspective really adds to the immersion, drawing you deeper into the horror."



Loading next content