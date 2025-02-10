Resident Evil 5 has been rated for Xbox Series

HQ

There have been plenty of rumours circulating about what Capcom intends to do next with the Resident Evil brand, as while we're still waiting to hear about the constantly speculated Resident Evil 9, the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 have made it seem like a remake of Resident Evil 5 should be next on the list. However, some rumours suggest that Resident Evil Zero will instead be the next to get that treatment. Yet, now another spanner has been thrown into these works as the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Resident Evil 5 again... but this time for Xbox Series consoles.

That's right the ESRB has rated the horror title, which seems to suggest that it will be coming to current-generation Xbox consoles at the least. Will this be a remaster or a remake is unclear, or perhaps simply a port that is built from the Xbox One version of the game? Capcom has yet to comment on any of this meaning we remain in the dark for the foreseeable future.

What we do know is that the rating of the already well-known game affirms that this Xbox Series version will include "blood and gore, intense violence, strong language," not that anyone was expecting it to not provide anything on these fronts. The more surprising part, however, is the mention of "in-game purchases..."