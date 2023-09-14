Resident Evil 4's Ada Wong Separate Ways DLC is coming next week

HQ

As part of tonight's State of Play broadcast, Capcom just made two announcements related to Resident Evil 4. The biggest of the two revolves around the Ada Wong Separate Ways DLC, which now has a firm release date attached to it, and is coming sooner than expected. The DLC will be landing on September 21, 2023, and we now have a trailer showing exactly that off.

To add to this, Capcom gave us another glimpse of Resident Evil 4 on PS VR2, and even confirmed that the game will be making its debut sometime this winter. Granted, whether that's in reference to late 2023 or early 2024 is unclear.

Still, the new trailer for the VR edition and the Separate Ways DLC is below.