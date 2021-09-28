Resident Evil 4 VR release date confirmed

Resident Evil 4 VR was announced by Capcom on Resident Evil Showcase stream earlier this year, and later its release window of 2021 was confirmed during the Oculus Gaming Showcase back in April. But the specific launch date has just been revealed now.

Developer Armature Studio and publisher Capcom has announced that this action horror VR title will launch on Oculus Quest 2 exclusively on October 21, in about one month. In RE4 VR, you will play as "the special agent Leon S. Kennedy on his mission to rescue the U.S. President's daughter who has been kidnapped by a mysterious cult".

Via the product page, a few key features were listed, which you can view below:

- New and unique VR interactions that put you in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy, now entirely in first-person.

- Immersive VR environments that pull you into the mysterious world of Resident Evil 4.

- Stunning, high-resolution graphics rebuilt for VR.