Resident Evil 4 VR launches on PS VR2 next week

Capcom has announced that anyone who has been hoping for a chance to dive into Resident Evil 4 on their PlayStation VR2 system can look forward to doing so as soon as next week.

The Japanese games company has revealed that the PS VR2 version of the game is slated to make its debut on December 8, 2023, and that it will be arriving as a free update for any PS5 owners of the title. A demo of the VR version will also be available to download on launch day too.

On top of revealing when the PS VR2 version of Resident Evil 4 will make its arrival, Capcom also released the launch trailer for the version, which gives us a glimpse at various iconic moments from the title all from the perspective of Leon S. Kennedy's own eyes.