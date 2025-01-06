Resident Evil 4 tops 9 million sold copies

HQ

Back in October 2024, Resident Evil 4 managed to reach the eight million sold copies milestone, which showed that interest in the survival horror game that debuted in March 2023 was still very high. Now, less than three months later, we can add that Resident Evil 4 has improved on that figure even further, adding an additional million sold copies to its tally, now totalling nine million units.

This actually means that Resident Evil 4 is the fastest-selling Resident Evil game ever, as in its eighth quarter the game has managed to amass more sales than most games could dream of. It also means that Resident Evil 4 averages around 1.125 million copies every three months, which is mightily impressive, even if slightly false, as the game sold five million units within its first four months and then steadily added to that in the year and the half that followed.

The question now will be how close can Resident Evil 4 get to becoming a 10 million seller before its second anniversary, which is slated for March 24, 2025.