Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 takes off on Steam, shattering previous records

Players are flocking to Capcom's remake.

Things are going extremely well for Capcom's remake of what many consider to be the absolute best chapter of the horror series, namely Resident Evil 4. The horror adventure has shattered previous records for the game series with more than 168,000 active players at the same time (according to SteamDB).

This can be compared to the previous record holder Resident Evil: Village, which at its peak had 106,000 simultaneous play sessions. The Resident Evil 4 remake is also currently the second best-selling game on Steam in the US, only trumped by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Incredibly well deserved of course.

Have you had time to sink your teeth into Capcom's gruesome remake?

Resident Evil 4

