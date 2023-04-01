Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Remake's village fight can be dodged

Here's how you can skip the fight without spilling a drop of blood.

This week, Resident Evil 4 Remake players have been diving into the horror experience and digging up a bunch of secrets. Now, one player has figured out how to skip the big village fight at the beginning of the game.

If you're trying to speedrun the game, or just can't be bothered mowing down a bunch of psychotic villagers, you can shoot the bell in the tower from the top of a roof.

This, as the video above shows, will turn all the enemies around you passive, as they hear their summons off in the distance. It's a lot easier to do this with a scoped weapon, and will likely take a couple of shots, especially on your first try.

But, if you're looking to save some minutes, this skip is bound to be of some use down the line.

Resident Evil 4

