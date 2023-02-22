Resident Evil 4 Remake VR mode enters development

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      HQ

      While the Resident Evil 4 Remake will likely be scary enough on its own, Capcom is also giving us a VR mode for the game, which will be compatible with PS VR2.

      This mode won't be available at launch, but will come further down the line in a free update. Resident Evil 4 isn't the only game from the iconic horror franchise getting a VR overhaul, as Resident Evil Village also recently got an update making it compatible with PS VR2.

      The Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to launch on the 24th of March, 2023, and so there's just over a month left to wait. It seems that this remake will be a faithful one, though it will change out some aspects to better modernise the original game.

      Will you play the VR version of the Resident Evil 4 Remake?

