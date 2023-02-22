Resident Evil 4 Remake VR mode enters development

HQ

While the Resident Evil 4 Remake will likely be scary enough on its own, Capcom is also giving us a VR mode for the game, which will be compatible with PS VR2.

This mode won't be available at launch, but will come further down the line in a free update. Resident Evil 4 isn't the only game from the iconic horror franchise getting a VR overhaul, as Resident Evil Village also recently got an update making it compatible with PS VR2.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to launch on the 24th of March, 2023, and so there's just over a month left to wait. It seems that this remake will be a faithful one, though it will change out some aspects to better modernise the original game.

