Resident Evil 4 Remake reveals system requirements

PC specifications are becoming more and more important for gamers nowadays. With titles like Forspoken and Hogwarts Legacy requiring you to have a beastly rig even to get 1080p and 60fps, many are immediately concerned when they see a new lot of system requirements drop for a modern title.

However, the Resident Evil 4 Remake doesn't seem to need a powerful rig at all to run. On its Steam page, it recently revealed that to run the game on minimum, you'll need an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500 CPU, 8GB of RAM, an AMD Radeon RX 560 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. Even these minimum specs should get you around 45fps at 1080p gameplay.

For the full 1080p 60fps performance, you will need some more powerful parts, but again we're not seeing the most powerful components needed. For your CPU, Resident Evil 4 Remake asks for an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 8700, 16GB of RAM, and either a GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5700.

These specs are surprisingly light compared some other games we've seen released in 2023. We're not given information on how much storage space you'll need to get the game on your PC, but otherwise everything looks to be pretty welcoming, especially to those who haven't yet sold a kidney to upgrade to a 4090.