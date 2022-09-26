Resident Evil 4 remake is coming for Xbox One as well

HQ

When the remake of Resident Evil 4 finally was announced earlier this summer, some were suprised by the formats. It turned out the updated classic would only be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. So what about Xbox One?

Well, it seems like a mistake has been made somewhere, as the game is now available for pre-order from Amazon UK, and Xbox One is included as well with a boxart that indicates that it supports Smart Delivery (free and automatic upgrades between Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X). According to the reliable Capcom Insider Dusk Golem on Twitter, the plan was always to include Xbox One as well, but he calls Capcom's messaging "bizarre".

While we still don't have an official Xbox One confirmation, it does look like the remake will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on March 24.