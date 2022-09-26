Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 remake is coming for Xbox One as well

Amazon UK has pre-orders open for the yet to be confirmed format.

HQ

When the remake of Resident Evil 4 finally was announced earlier this summer, some were suprised by the formats. It turned out the updated classic would only be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. So what about Xbox One?

Well, it seems like a mistake has been made somewhere, as the game is now available for pre-order from Amazon UK, and Xbox One is included as well with a boxart that indicates that it supports Smart Delivery (free and automatic upgrades between Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X). According to the reliable Capcom Insider Dusk Golem on Twitter, the plan was always to include Xbox One as well, but he calls Capcom's messaging "bizarre".

While we still don't have an official Xbox One confirmation, it does look like the remake will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on March 24.

Resident Evil 4

