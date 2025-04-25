English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 remake has sold 10 million copies

With the latest figures from RE7 and Village out too, it shows the horror franchise remains a hit for Capcom.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Capcom has revealed the latest sales figures for the most-recently released Resident Evil games, and they have once more celebrated some major milestones when it comes to copies sold. Resident Evil remains one of the most-popular horror franchises in gaming, and the latest figures show just that.

As per Capcom's official figures, we can see that the Resident Evil 4 remake, which released back in March 2023, has since sold more than 10 million copies. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil 2's remake have both topped 15 million units sold, with Resident Evil Village having sold more than 11 million units.

The Resident Evil 3 remake also has now sold more than 10 million copies. Whatever your stance on these remakes is, it's hard to argue that they make money for Capcom. Perhaps we'll see another Resident Evil remake announced soon, alongside the highly anticipated Resident Evil 9.

Resident Evil 4

Related texts

0
Resident Evil 4Score

Resident Evil 4
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Capcom's latest remake takes us back to Spain to face off with the Los Iluminados clan as Leon S. Kennedy.



Loading next content