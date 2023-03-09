Resident Evil 4 Remake gets demo later today

HQ

While the release date of the Resident Evil 4 Remake is just a couple of weeks away, plenty of fans are awaiting the launch of a demo for the action horror game. It seems that demo could drop as soon as later today, as discovered by a Twitch ad.

A screenshot of the ad made its way to Twitter, where it was brought to a wider audience by Okami Games. They speculate that the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo will be made available later today as part of the upcoming Capcom Showcase.

We're not sure whether this demo will include a specific part of the game, or whether it'll just give players a couple of hours to do whatever they want with. If you're desperate for a look at Resident Evil 4 Remake, check out our preview here.