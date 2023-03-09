Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Remake gets demo later today

The announcement has been discovered early thanks to a Twitch ad.

While the release date of the Resident Evil 4 Remake is just a couple of weeks away, plenty of fans are awaiting the launch of a demo for the action horror game. It seems that demo could drop as soon as later today, as discovered by a Twitch ad.

A screenshot of the ad made its way to Twitter, where it was brought to a wider audience by Okami Games. They speculate that the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo will be made available later today as part of the upcoming Capcom Showcase.

We're not sure whether this demo will include a specific part of the game, or whether it'll just give players a couple of hours to do whatever they want with. If you're desperate for a look at Resident Evil 4 Remake, check out our preview here.

Resident Evil 4

