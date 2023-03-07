Resident Evil 4 Remake gets ARG spin-off

HQ

A Resident Evil 4 Remake ARG tie-in has been spotted online, which informs players of the kidnapping of Ashley Graham, the event kicking off the plot of Resident Evil 4.

As soon as players log into the secure agent portal, they'll get an alert about the disappearance of Baby Eagle, the callsign for Ashley. Apart from a few messages and a couple of pictures to look at, there doesn't seem to be too much in this ARG as of right now.

But, there are a couple of weeks still to go before the release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, so there is the chance more content could be added to the ARG before then.

Check out the Resident Evil 4 Remake ARG here to find out more about the game's backstory.