Resident Evil 4: Remake coming in March next year

At tonight's State of Play broadcast, Capcom has just revealed that the Resident Evil 4: Remake will in fact be coming next year. Announced with a revealing and lengthy trailer, we're told that the iconic survival horror title will be getting a fresh coat of paint and will be launching on precisely March 24, 2023.

Otherwise, as part of the reveal, we're told that the game will have unique content that is being developed specifically for PS VR2. And on a similar beat, it was also revealed that Resident Evil: Village will also be coming to Sony's next-generation virtual reality system.