Resident Evil 4 Remake achievements have leaked

Check out what you'll need to earn your Platinum trophy.
HQ
Less than two weeks before the release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, it seems the achievements for the game have leaked early on Reddit. With just under 40 achievements, and a few of them requiring completion of the main story in different modes, you're going to be playing a lot of the Resident Evil 4 Remake for the platinum trophy.
Check out the full list below, and thanks to the original Reddit post which you can find here:
Obtain All Trophies
Parry and Enemy With The Knife
Upgrade a Weapon
Get the exclusive Upgrade for a weapon
Rescue Ashley While She's Being Carried away by an enemy
Destroy A Clockwork Castellan
Defeat Del Lago
Defeat Bitores Mendes
Defeat the Verdugo
Defeat Ramon Salazar
Defeat Jack Krauser
Defeat Osmund Saddler
Defeat 3 Enemies with One Flashbang Grenade
Defeat a Garrador Using Only Knives
Kill 2 Parasites Inside A Regenerator With One Bullet
Throw a Grenade Into Ramon Salazar's Mouth
Use A Cannon To Defeat A Zealot
Make It Through Both Minecart Sections In The Underground Tunnel Without Taking Damage
Reach the Top Of The Clock Tower Without The Lift Stopping Once
Escape On The Water Scooter Without Taking Damage
Sell A Single Treasure For At Least 1,000,000 Ptas
Obtain All Treasures included on the village treasure map in one playthrough
Obtain All Treasures included on the castle treasure map in one playthrough
Obtain All Treasures included on the island treasure map in one playthrough
Obtain All Weapons
Destroy all ClockWork Castellan's
Complete the main story on Standard Mode Or Higher
Complete the main story on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank
Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode Or Higher
Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode with an S+ Rank
Complete the main story on Professional Mode
Complete the main story within 8 Hours
Complete the main story Without using a recovery Item
Complete the main story Without using only knives and handguns
Complete the main story Without talking to the merchant once
Complete a game at the shooting range
Complete an S rank in all games at the shooting range
Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with one shot
There are some who are worried because U-3 isn't mentioned in the achievements list, which could mean the boss battle has been cut. However, as Gigante and the Bella Sisters are also not mentioned in the achievements, it's likely there just isn't a trophy tied to beating every boss.