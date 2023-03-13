Resident Evil 4 Remake achievements have leaked

HQ

Less than two weeks before the release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, it seems the achievements for the game have leaked early on Reddit. With just under 40 achievements, and a few of them requiring completion of the main story in different modes, you're going to be playing a lot of the Resident Evil 4 Remake for the platinum trophy.

Check out the full list below, and thanks to the original Reddit post which you can find here:



Obtain All Trophies



Parry and Enemy With The Knife



Upgrade a Weapon



Get the exclusive Upgrade for a weapon



Rescue Ashley While She's Being Carried away by an enemy



Destroy A Clockwork Castellan



Defeat Del Lago



Defeat Bitores Mendes



Defeat the Verdugo



Defeat Ramon Salazar



Defeat Jack Krauser



Defeat Osmund Saddler



Defeat 3 Enemies with One Flashbang Grenade



Defeat a Garrador Using Only Knives



Kill 2 Parasites Inside A Regenerator With One Bullet



Throw a Grenade Into Ramon Salazar's Mouth



Use A Cannon To Defeat A Zealot



Make It Through Both Minecart Sections In The Underground Tunnel Without Taking Damage



Reach the Top Of The Clock Tower Without The Lift Stopping Once



Escape On The Water Scooter Without Taking Damage



Sell A Single Treasure For At Least 1,000,000 Ptas



Obtain All Treasures included on the village treasure map in one playthrough



Obtain All Treasures included on the castle treasure map in one playthrough



Obtain All Treasures included on the island treasure map in one playthrough



Obtain All Weapons



Destroy all ClockWork Castellan's



Complete the main story on Standard Mode Or Higher



Complete the main story on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank



Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode Or Higher



Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode with an S+ Rank



Complete the main story on Professional Mode



Complete the main story within 8 Hours



Complete the main story Without using a recovery Item



Complete the main story Without using only knives and handguns



Complete the main story Without talking to the merchant once



Complete a game at the shooting range



Complete an S rank in all games at the shooting range



Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with one shot



There are some who are worried because U-3 isn't mentioned in the achievements list, which could mean the boss battle has been cut. However, as Gigante and the Bella Sisters are also not mentioned in the achievements, it's likely there just isn't a trophy tied to beating every boss.