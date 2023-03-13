Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Remake achievements have leaked

Check out what you'll need to earn your Platinum trophy.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Less than two weeks before the release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, it seems the achievements for the game have leaked early on Reddit. With just under 40 achievements, and a few of them requiring completion of the main story in different modes, you're going to be playing a lot of the Resident Evil 4 Remake for the platinum trophy.

Check out the full list below, and thanks to the original Reddit post which you can find here:


  • Obtain All Trophies

  • Parry and Enemy With The Knife

  • Upgrade a Weapon

  • Get the exclusive Upgrade for a weapon

  • Rescue Ashley While She's Being Carried away by an enemy

  • Destroy A Clockwork Castellan

  • Defeat Del Lago

  • Defeat Bitores Mendes

  • Defeat the Verdugo

  • Defeat Ramon Salazar

  • Defeat Jack Krauser

  • Defeat Osmund Saddler

  • Defeat 3 Enemies with One Flashbang Grenade

  • Defeat a Garrador Using Only Knives

  • Kill 2 Parasites Inside A Regenerator With One Bullet

  • Throw a Grenade Into Ramon Salazar's Mouth

  • Use A Cannon To Defeat A Zealot

  • Make It Through Both Minecart Sections In The Underground Tunnel Without Taking Damage

  • Reach the Top Of The Clock Tower Without The Lift Stopping Once

  • Escape On The Water Scooter Without Taking Damage

  • Sell A Single Treasure For At Least 1,000,000 Ptas

  • Obtain All Treasures included on the village treasure map in one playthrough

  • Obtain All Treasures included on the castle treasure map in one playthrough

  • Obtain All Treasures included on the island treasure map in one playthrough

  • Obtain All Weapons

  • Destroy all ClockWork Castellan's

  • Complete the main story on Standard Mode Or Higher

  • Complete the main story on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank

  • Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode Or Higher

  • Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode with an S+ Rank

  • Complete the main story on Professional Mode

  • Complete the main story within 8 Hours

  • Complete the main story Without using a recovery Item

  • Complete the main story Without using only knives and handguns

  • Complete the main story Without talking to the merchant once

  • Complete a game at the shooting range

  • Complete an S rank in all games at the shooting range

  • Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with one shot

There are some who are worried because U-3 isn't mentioned in the achievements list, which could mean the boss battle has been cut. However, as Gigante and the Bella Sisters are also not mentioned in the achievements, it's likely there just isn't a trophy tied to beating every boss.

Resident Evil 4

Related texts



Loading next content