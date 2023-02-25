Resident Evil 4 players have finally figured out how to dodge the chainsaw attack

HQ

There are a few certainties in life. Death, taxes, and if you're attacked by the chainsaw-wielding maniac in Resident Evil 4, you're going to die. At least, that's what we once thought.

Now, it seems there is a way to avoid the insta-kill attack of Dr. Salvador in Resident Evil 4. As shown in the video below, the chainsaw attack can be avoided if you've got a full HP bar when you're struck.

<social>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rx5HwxddoHQ&t=7s&ab_channel=yung</social>

This isn't a guaranteed survival method, but other Resident Evil veterans have said that in development, the chainsaw attack wasn't a one-shot kill if you had full HP.

So, even if there's no way of guaranteeing survival, this still means there's a chance of you not dying when you run into Dr. Salvador. Hopefully this method makes its way to the remake, as we can't imagine having to deal with that infuriating, instant kill again.