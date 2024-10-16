Resident Evil 4 passes new impressive milestone with 8 million sold copies

HQ

Even before the acclaimed remake of Resident Evil 2, many fans had wished that Capcom would make a remake of Resident Evil 4. And last year, 18 years after the original and countless re-releases, it was finally time.

Resident Evil 4 was often considered one of the best games of all-time when it premiered, and the remake managed to live up to all that. The media rewarded the game with glowing reviews, while buyers flocked to it, and in 48 hours over three million copies were sold. Since then, the game has continued to grow and as recently as March, Capcom revealed that the game had passed seven million copies sold.

Now, six months later, the next milestone has been reached, with Capcom announcing via X that the remake has now sold over eight million copies. It still has some way to go to catch up with the remake of Resident Evil 2, which stands at 14 million copies sold. On the other hand, it was launched in 2019 and has thus had considerably more time.

We obviously think these successes are very well deserved, but what do you think?