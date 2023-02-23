Resident Evil 4 just keeps on looking better and better

HQ

While the next few months have some real heavy-hitters when it comes to the video game space, one title that has seemingly been on everyone's wish list ever since it was announced is the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

To this end, on tonight's State of Play broadcast, a new trailer for the game has been shown off, and it just makes us even more excited to suit back up as Leon S. Kennedy and to take on this iconic survival horror experience all over again, with glitzy modern graphics.

Take a look at the new trailer for Resident Evil 4 below, and also be sure to keep an eye out for a "Special Demo", which is said to be coming soon and will no doubt make us even more excited for the game ahead of its launch on March 24.