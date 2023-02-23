Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 just keeps on looking better and better

The State of Play trailer makes us even more excited for Capcom's remake.

While the next few months have some real heavy-hitters when it comes to the video game space, one title that has seemingly been on everyone's wish list ever since it was announced is the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

To this end, on tonight's State of Play broadcast, a new trailer for the game has been shown off, and it just makes us even more excited to suit back up as Leon S. Kennedy and to take on this iconic survival horror experience all over again, with glitzy modern graphics.

Take a look at the new trailer for Resident Evil 4 below, and also be sure to keep an eye out for a "Special Demo", which is said to be coming soon and will no doubt make us even more excited for the game ahead of its launch on March 24.

Resident Evil 4

