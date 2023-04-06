Resident Evil 4 is getting severely review bombed

HQ

While most of the gaming community and even media seems to be in love with Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 4, there are still people who are really unhappy with this new version. While some have relevant complaints (the game has its issues, it's just a fact), a whole lot of this crowd is angry for very different reasons.

The original Resident Evil 4 was full of puerile and dudebro content like Leon commenting on Ashley's breast size ("heavy ballistics"), Ashley implying she would like to have sex with Leon at the end of the game and other things like being able to look under Ashley's skirt.

As you might expect, removing this (while replacing it with well written stuff that makes sense and fits the remake more naturally) did not sit well with this audience, neither did the decision to put tights on Ashley instead of letting her have bare legs. And as you might have guessed, this means review bombing on Metacritic. All versions of the game have been hit, with the PlayStation 4 version currently sitting at a user average of 3.7 and Xbox Series S/X at 4.4 - with plenty of the reviews complaints including the word "woke".

What did you think, does the reduced sexualization of Ashley motivate review bombing or is it just adult babies that should do something better with their lives?