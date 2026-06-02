Resident Evil 4 is approaching its longest hiatus ever

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There is certainly no shortage of Resident Evil 4 versions, and counting the original 2005 GameCube release and the remake, there are well over 20 versions to choose from. But it's been a long time since a new edition of Resident Evil 4 was released, which led a reader on Resetera to make an interesting observation.

Ever since the game was released for the GameCube, the longest gap between releases has been just under three years, and now we're approaching that mark:

"Previously, the longest gap between RE4 releases was August 30 2016 - May 21 2019 (994 days).

It's been 894 days since the IOS port of the remake was released."

In short, Capcom needs to hurry up and announce and release a new version of Resident Evil 4 soon - otherwise, by the end of the summer, we'll be facing the longest period ever since the game's release without a new edition being launched. And we can't have that, can we?