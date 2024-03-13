English
Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 has sold over 7 million copies

After almost a year, the game continues to thrive.

It was the remake everyone was asking for, and almost exactly a year ago, Capcom finally released the completely reworked Resident Evil 4. The predecessor is often considered one of the best games of all time, and that legacy was preserved and improved, leading to great ratings and satisfied fans when it was released in March 2023.

In just two days, three million copies were sold and within a week, four million games had been sold. Since then, it has continued to grow and recently an Apple version was launched, which has now led to another milestone with over seven million games sold according to data from Capcom itself.

Overall, the series has sold 154 million copies (as of December 31, 2023), and we expect both a new remake - likely based on Resident Evil 5 or Code: Veronica - and Resident Evil 9 to be announced in the not-too-distant future.

Resident Evil 4

