Resident Evil 4 has now topped five million sold units

Capcom has revealed that Resident Evil 4 has topped yet another impressive milestone. The survival horror remake has now surpassed the five million sold copies marker, something that it hopes to expand on further with the release of the upcoming Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, thus tapping into the PS VR2 player base.

To add to this, Capcom has revealed that the Resident Evil series as a whole has now reached 142 million sold copies (as of March 31, 2023), something which has only taken the series 27 years to achieve. Capcom has marked this success by reminding people that Resident Evil is its "flagship game series."

