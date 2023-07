HQ

There are few games ever that have been praised, remastered, remade and released in more editions and versions than Capcom's Resident Evil 4, and there seems to be no real limit to what it can be or how far it can be taken.

The latest version is a two-dimensional, side-scrolling Resident Evil 4 developed by modder DooMero and using the free engine behind id Software's old, original Doom (which is open source). Very fun.

Check out the project below.