Resident Evil 4 has already sold more than 3 million copies

There's no doubt that Capcom has brought Resident Evil back to its former glory with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Village, so it's understandable the hype leading up to the launch of Resident Evil 4 was enormous. The fact that Ben's very positive review is one of the less enthusiastic out there kind of says a lot about the "final" product, which is why it's great to see the remake get a great commercial start as well.

Capcom has announced Resident Evil 4 sold more than 3 million copies in its first two days. This means it's doing better than Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil Village that both needed four days to ship the same amount.

Extremely impressive. Especially considering Resident Evil 4 isn't available on Xbox One. Could this mean this remake of what many consider to be the best game in the franchise will end up becoming the best-selling Resident Evil ever? What do you think, and how are you liking Resident Evil 4 so far?